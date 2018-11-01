Tis the season! Give Guide is available (and PDX Women In Tech is one of the options, this year)

Every year, the Willamette Week folks compile the Give Guide, a collection of amazing nonprofits who call Portland home. And who make our community a better place — all on shoestring budgets. So if you’re looking to give back, look no further than these 150 organizations.

Willamette Week s Give!Guide is Portland s easiest path to year-end giving. G!G showcases small, medium and large organizations whose missions fall into eight categories: Animals, Civil & Human Rights, Community, Creative Expression, Education, Environment, Health and Human Services. In fourteen years, G!G has raised over $24 million for hundreds of local nonprofits. Last year, WW readers gave nearly $4.2 million to 150 Portland organizations and the Oregon Cultural Trust.

And this year, the tech and startup community has one of their own featured in the guide, PDX Women In Tech. But they’re not alone. There are a ton of other opportunities to support amazing organizations — often with the chance of getting something in return.

So please do yourself a favor and take a few moments to thumb through the Give Guide and make some organizations’ holidays a little happier. You’ll be glad that you did.

[Full disclosure: PDXWIT is in the current class of PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

