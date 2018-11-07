To hire or to be hired: Current Portland tech job openings and available talent

As we draw closer to the end of the year, it becomes a time to reassess things, measure your progress, and maybe, just maybe, chart a new course. For many folks, that means looking for a new job. And if you’re looking for a tech or startup job in Portland, there are a number of interesting opportunities.

Available jobs

Don’t see anything that strikes your fancy? You might want to take a gander at the PDX Women In Tech job board, too.

Searching for talent?

Or maybe you’re on the hiring side. And you’re looking to get access to some of the amazing talent in the Portland area. Well, you’re in luck. Because there are more than 300 awesome people from which to choose. Especially if you’re looking for JavaScript or Python folks.

For more information or to post, visit Silicon Florist job board.

Like this: Like Loading...