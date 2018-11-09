Betting on Blockchain? Simply Blockchain curious? Have I got the event for you

Blockchain. The way the term gets bandied about is eerily reminiscent of the dotcom days. But, like the Internet and the Web, there could be any number of interesting uses of the Blockchain that have significant impact. We just haven’t hit upon them yet. That’s why I’m always excited to see folks continuing the conversation. Like the Outside the Block conference.

This is Oregon Blockchain’s inaugural conference. It will be hosted in Portland, Oregon and aims to bring a wide range of unique industry perspectives together with students in a dynamic event, highlighting the future of the budding blockchain ecosystem in the Pacific Northwest. We will be hosting speakers from Intel, Microsoft, Public Market, and inviting students from a number of universities. This will be a great opportunity for everyone, from businesses wondering how blockchain applies to them to students looking for career opportunities, to learn about the ecosystem from the corporate drivers, lean disruptors, and student innovators. It will be a great event, and we hope to see you all there!

The event takes place November 17, 2018, at the Benson Hotel. Tickets are $99.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Outside the Block.

