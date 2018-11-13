A meetup for meeting manufacturers and makers

Sometimes, the biggest challenge can be finding ways to connect with community. That’s why I’m always glad to see events that help streamline those connections for startups. Like the Manufacturer & Maker Supply Chain & Innovation Opportunities Conference.

Prosper Portland and the Central Eastside Industrial Council (CEIC) would like to invite you to participate in the upcoming CES Supply Chain & Innovation Enhancement Opportunities Conference. Our unique program format has been very effective at helping businesses 1) identify new suppliers,2) identify new customers, 3) develop new strategic partnerships, 4) build on innovative ideas, and 5) stimulate new innovative ideas. Among the most beneficial results participants can expect is meeting 15-20 new people, some of whom can help your business grow or help bring your ideas to fruition.

Sound interesting? It’s all taking place this Thursday at Autodesk. Tickets are $35 and food will be provided.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Manufacturer & Maker Supply Chain & Innovation Opportunities Conference.

