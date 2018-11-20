A little early Black Friday sale for you: Take 50% off Silicon Florist job posts… and don’t forget Little Boxes

It’s that time of year. Where everyone starts ramping up the discounts to inspire more of that holiday cheer when it comes to spending. Well, Silicon Florist didn’t want to be left out. So we’re offering up a discount of our own: 50% off any job posts or job post packages through Friday.

Want to take advantage of the discount? Just proceed to the Silicon Florist job board and buy a job or package of jobs. Then, when you check out, use the code “turkey2018” to apply the discount.

It’s as simple as that. This offer good through Black Friday 2018.

And speaking of Black Friday, if you want to support small local retailers, this year. Don’t forget to download Little Boxes for discounts and prizes.

[Full disclosure: Little Boxes is part of Built Oregon, a 501(c)3 nonprofit supporting consumer products in Oregon. I am one of the cofounders of Built Oregon.]

Like this: Like Loading...