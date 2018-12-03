Good deal, bad deal: When is it okay to let a potential sale go?

Rick Turoczy on December 3, 2018

For startups, each and every potential customer seems like a must-win situation. But sometimes winning the account can be even worse than losing it. Or can waste a ton of time — your most valuable resource — for your company. But how do you tell who to qualify and who to disqualify? A few folks from the startup community are seeking to help answer that question with Ongoing Disqualification as a Sales Differentiator.

Everyone knows qualification is critical, but the best teams practice ongoing proactive disqualification too.

Join your fellow senior sales leaders for a 45 minute roundtable on the strategic benefits of K2C (Kick to Curb) for better forecasting and improved team performance plus all the dirty details of actually getting a team to “just let go” of bad deals.

The event takes place December 12, 2018, at 5:30PM at Uncorked Studios. It is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Ongoing Disqualification as a Sales Differentiator.

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

%d bloggers like this: