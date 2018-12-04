Every aspect of creativity can be brought to bear on startups in the cannabis industry

In the cannabis industry — where it often seems that 90% of the dispensaries have chosen green as their main color — the case for imbuing the industry with more creativity and design talent is a compelling one. Because, as we’ve seen before, enabling consumers to differentiate among brands in a increasingly crowded marketplace may be the difference between success and failure — especially for startups.

The cannabis industry is burgeoning: creating new jobs, drawing national coverage, and defining elections across the United States. Success in such an exploratory phase of a booming industry requires creative thinkers to navigate the industry, as design plays a major role in branding, product design, and even strategic planning. As with all businesses, it is essential to retain inventive minds to ensure diversity in perspective and continuous innovation. Cannabis advocate and activist Amy Margolis makes the case for creativity in cannabis – and the need for maintaining diversity while growing a business in a rapidly expanding industry. With over 20 years of experience in the field, Amy has seen first-hand the creation of infrastructure and the need for more designers within cannabis. Through her new venture, The Initiative, she is providing opportunities for women through a business accelerator program, bootcamp, and access to sources of funding for female-founded cannabis businesses.

[Full disclosure: I am on the board for The Initiative.]

