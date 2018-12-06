So a bunch of ecosystem builders walk in front of a camera…

The past couple of years, I’ve been lucky enough to get invited to the Kauffman Foundation’s ESHIP Summit. A chance to gather and learn from folks who help entrepreneurs, participate in economic development, and generally try to make the whole world of startups more accessible to both founders and the mentors that they need.

Last time we were in Kansas City, Andy Stoll encouraged a bunch of us to get in front of the camera to capture our motivations for doing this work. And each and every single comment resonated with me. So I thought I’d share this piece.

We’re here to help, founders. And we’re practically everywhere.

