Need a new gig in ’19? Here are some Portland jobs from which to choose

It’s almost the new year. And for many folks, that means it’s prime time to search for a new job. If you’re in that boat, there are a number of startup companies — and established companies like Nike and Stumptown — that are looking to hire.
- Audigy: Help Desk Analyst
- Bad Rabbit: Junior Software Engineer
- Bad Rabbit: Senior Project Leader
- Bad Rabbit: Senior Software Engineer
- ConvertKit: Front End Developer – WordPress
- DealPoint: Come build delightful software with us
- FINE: Technical Product Manager
- Nike: SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER – DATA & ANALYTICS CLOUD PLATFORM
- Nike Innovation: Entrepreneur-in-Residence
- Nike Innovation: Technical Director – CTO
- Omni: Customer Service Associate
- Orchestra Software: DevOps Engineer
- Panic: Web Services Engineer
- Return Leverage: Square Space Designer (light developer)
- Stumptown Coffee Roasters: TechOps Systems Engineer