TechfestNW reveals 75 startups selected for PitchfestNW 2019 and opens a second round of applications

I remember when TechfestNW — then called the Portland Digital eXperience — barely had 75 people in the audience. Now they have 75 startups — and potentially more — attending the event to participate in PitchfestNW. And that’s not even the main event.

“It’s the most impressive group yet,” says PitchfestNW Director Sarah Nanbu. “Healthcare, AI, VR, blockchain, food, fitness and consumer products are among the industries represented.”

But that’s not all. You see, TFNW has opened a second round of applications. So if you missed the first deadline and you’re still interested in participating, you’ll want to get on that. Because the next round of applications closes on January 16, 2019. And that’s soon.

For more information, read the Willamette Week article or visit TechfestNW.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of TechfestNW. While I am no longer actively involved in the day-to-day of the event, I continue to advise on the project. Also, a number of PIE companies were selected to pitch. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE. I was not involved in the selection process.]

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...