Portland is one of the top 10 places to start a business

According to Inc Magazine’s recent “Surge City” rankings of the top 50 locations for business, Portland is in the top 10 places to start a business. Well, barely. At #10. But it’s the highest ranking Pacific Northwest. And only behind the Bay Area and San Diego on the West Coast.

Here’s how we stack up on metrics.

And here are some of the names behind those rankings:

On the ground, the startup areas that are booming include tech companies (Jama Software and vacation rental company Vacasa have each raised more than $200 million); early-stage food companies like Umi Organic (organic fresh ramen noodles), Honey Mama’s (honey-and-cocoa bars), and Red Duck Foods (organic ketchup and other sauces); and game-changing apparel companies (Handful, Society Nine, Wildfang). Some startups, like Rumpl–which makes camping blankets and ponchos–were attracted to Portland because it’s home turf to Adidas, Columbia, and Nike.

