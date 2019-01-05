Portland talent takes to Twitter to find that next tech gig

It’s nothing new to announce that you’re looking for a new gig. And maybe it’s just happenstance. Or maybe it’s just the new year. But I’ve had a couple of tweets in my stream lately featuring talented folks who are looking for a new job. Likes and retweets will only go so far — and knowing how critical finding good talent is — I thought I’d share a few of them here. (And if there are others I should include, please let me know.)

Hello friends! It’s 2019 and I’m still on that job hunt. If you have any companies you think are worth looking into as a junior, please DM and let me know! Looking for:

Supportive team

Mentorship

Good benefits — Katie (@KatieofCode) January 3, 2019

Friends! I want to get the word out again that I'm looking for work. 👋 I want 2019 to be a great year with a great job. 📈 To make it easier, let me layout what I'm looking for, what value I can bring, and some other details in a thread. — Kyle Shevlin (@kyleshevlin) January 4, 2019

Hi friends, welcome to 2019, I am re-starting my job search in earnest, looking for senior front-end or full-stack web roles, experience in startups and at scale and organizing humans. In Portland, OR, or remote. — juno suárez (@junosz) January 4, 2019

Here’s wishing these folks the best. And, of course, here are a bunch of folks who are looking to hire talented people here in town.

