This may be the shortest survey you’ve ever taken

Rick Turoczy on January 10, 2019

One of the best things about building companies, these days, is how accessible folks are. You don’t have to guess as to what people want. You can just ask them. And that’s why I’m always happy to see startups taking a few minutes to simply talk to their potential customers. And listen.

So when I saw this survey pop up from Workfrom, I was happy. But it was even better when I discovered it was only one question. And that question was multiple choice.

Take a few seconds to provide your opinion. If you can. It would be helpful.

[Full disclosure: Workfrom is a PIE company. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

