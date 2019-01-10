Where’s the remote? Portland among the top metro areas for remote workers

Given that you’re in the startup world, you likely know a few folks who work from home — or that might describe you. But what you might not realize is that it’s far more likely to have those kinds of acquaintances and gigs around these parts. With nearly 10% of the workforce employed remotely, Portland ranks as the fourth most popular metro areas for remote workers.

And I’d be shocked if proximity to the Bay Area wasn’t a huge contributor.

[Mehan Jayasuriya] found there’s a large community of fellow remote-workers in Portland, and few people here bat an eye at his choice. “It’s the kind of town that tends to attract folks who are interested in working remotely,” he said. “They’re not interested in working in New York or San Francisco, where the big companies are, but they’re interested in having the same opportunity.”

For more views from Portland’s remote working folks or to see the rankings, visit Working from home? Portland is No. 4 among major metro areas.

