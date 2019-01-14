An epic Twitter thread on venture capital, startups, and zebras

Rick Turoczy on January 14, 2019

Last Friday, the New York Times published a piece on the Zebra movement, a movement with Portland roots that highlights any number of things broken about the prevailing venture capital model and its pursuit of unicorns and calls for more rational and accessible means of funding startups.

Well, it being on the Internet and all, of course there were opinions. Many many opinions.

In response, the Zebras Unite Twitter account posted an epic thread. If you’ve got a few minutes, it’s well worth the read. And a great encapsulation of what the whole thing is all about.

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

%d bloggers like this: