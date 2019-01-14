Curious about Blockchain? Sila is here to help

By now, we’ve all heard the buzz about Blockchain. And cryptocurrency. But what are the other potential applications of this technology? Blockchain startup Sila — a company cofounded by Shamir Karkal, the cofounder of Simple — wants to help answer that question — and other questions you might have. And they’re hosting a webinar this week to do just that.

Whether you’re in FinTech, Healthcare, SaaS, or anything in between, blockchain is opening the doors of innovation in big ways. But navigating the increasingly complex industry regulations presents its own unique challenge – especially when you’re building a FinTech product. Join us for a lively and informative discussion on the state of blockchain regulation with Angela Angelovska-Wilson, Sila co-founder and bonafide blockchain legal expert.

The event takes place Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at 11:00AM. It is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit How to bring a blockchain product to market – legally.

