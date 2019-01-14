REMINDER: TechfestNW PitchfestNW applications are due January 16, 2019

Wait what? You thought the TechfestNW PitchfestNW applications were due in 2018? Well, they were. But that was only the first group. There’s a second application period. And it ends this week. So if you’ve been procrastinating, you should probably get on completing that application.

PitchfestNW, the startup competition and conference within TechfestNW, brings together a diverse group of companies from around the globe and across industries to pitch to a panel of VCs. Participating startups are chosen by a selection committee, and all TechfestNW attendees are invited to stop by, hear some pitches, and learn about the amazing work from these innovative new companies. The top 5 startups will present to the entire conference and a special panel of judges, and the winner will be announced on Friday afternoon!

If that sounds like something that would help your startup, you should apply. Like now.

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

