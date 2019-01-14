Starting a company is hard. That’s why founders need a Startup Haven.

Sometimes, you just need to be around folks who get your struggle. Other founders who are trying to build businesses. Peers who can provide both insights and a friendly ear. That’s part of the motivation behind Startup Haven, a series of founder only events, that kicks off 2019, this Thursday in Portland.

Startup Haven exists to connect venture-scale growth startup founders, execs and investors with education, opportunities and especially each other. Startup Haven’s flagship events are a monthly Founders Dinner and monthly Startup Poker 2.0 networking events. … Most importantly, please be advised that membership is only granted to venture-scale startup founders, C-level execs and investors.

If that sounds interesting to you and you match that description, you should take a few moments to review the materials and apply for membership. Then you’ll get an invite to their regular Portland events. As well as opportunities to attend other events in the Startup Haven network.

For more information or to apply, visit the Startup Haven membership application.

