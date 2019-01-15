Portland’s startup accelerator for women led cannabis businesses reveals first class

Startups can always use more support. So it’s always nice to see new startup accelerators in Portland. And while I’ve written about the concept of The Initiative before, it’s now an actual thing with startups and stuff. Nine woman led cannabis companies, in fact.

The Initiative launched its first intensive three-month program last week, focused on providing advanced business skills and expert advice to nine early-stage cannabis companies founded or co-founded by women.

“The goal is to accelerate these businesses – help them get exposure and become national brands, and help grow their revenue while in the program,” said Amy Margolis, founder of The Initiative.

The startups and founders in the program include:

Barbari: Meryl Montgomery and Valarie Cooley

Hana Medicinals: Amy Risch

Leif Goods: Carrie Solomon and Jody Ake

Ma’at Botanicals: Delia Olsen and Luke Olsen

Make and Mary: Yvonne Perez Emerson

Stoned Free: Heidi Marks

The Teapad: Raven Duckett

Tokeativity: Samantha Montanaro and Lisa Snyder

Verte Essentials: Blair Lauren Brown

For more information, read the post in Marijuana Business Daily. For more on the accelerator, visit The Initiative.

[Full disclosure: I am on the board of The Initiative and I was actually just over there today giving a mentor talk. But I’d think it was awesome whether I was part of it or not.]

