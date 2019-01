If you’ve been following the recent news and the response to that news, you’ve no doubt got a few questions of your own about Zebras vs Unicorns and the whole Zebra movement. Well, if you’ve got a few minutes to join a webinar, you can get those questions answered firsthand, today.

“Connect LIVE with the founders of Zebras Unite this Tuesday (Jan 15th) at 5pm Eastern/2pm Pacific, to discuss ideas, ask questions, and see what’s next!”

To RSVP, visit Zebracast Live.

(h/t Richard Coffey)

