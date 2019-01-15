Reminiscent of Jama Software: Orchestra Software bootstraps for a decade before taking $14 million investment

When I caught the news about Orchestra Software’s equity round, I was immediately reminded of Jama Software. Both companies were bootstrapped early on. They both took on investment after a number of years in business. And the amount of the funding was roughly the same amount.

But most importantly, they’re both awesome Portland area companies that have quietly built amazing businesses by foregoing traditional early stage venture capital in favor of running on revenue.

More than 350 craft breweries, distilleries, and cideries across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia rely on Orchestra’s core products, OrchestratedBEER and OrchestratedSPIRITS. It is the market leading integrated platform for running all aspects of a regulated beverage business, including materials planning, production, accounting, and regulatory reporting. With that integrated data and workflow, Orchestra serves as the single source of truth for customers’ current operations and business intelligence.

So after a decade of bootstrapping, what motivated that equity investment?

“Over the past 10 years, Orchestra has become the leading technology provider to the craft brewery industry by staying laser focused on the specific needs of our core customers,” said Orchestra Software CEO, Brad Windecker. “We are now positioned to realize our long-term vision for the industry, as we enhance our existing solutions and expand beyond core ERP into new categories to drive additional value and efficiency to our customers. The team at Radian shares in our passion for this vision, values long term partnership, and brings tremendous experience and expertise to Orchestra that will be critical to our success.”

Oh. And they’re hiring.

For more information, see the Orchestra press release.

