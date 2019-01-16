Good job on your home work, Oregon

If you’re like me, you know a lot of folks who work from home. They might be working for a company that favors remote workers, like Automattic. Or maybe they’re working solo on their own business. Or it could be that they’re part of a startup team that is saving capital by avoiding rent.

Whatever the case, it should come as no surprise that a lot of Oregonians work from home. So many, in fact, that our fair state is ranked second among states for people who work from home.

Oregon ranks #2 when it comes to the share of folks working from home, trailing Colorado. This workplace arrangement is rising slowly in recent decades, with much of the gains seen in the past couple of yrs 4/ pic.twitter.com/2BEAgXjesO — Oregon Econ Analysis (@OR_EconAnalysis) January 16, 2019

But what I did find surprising — and awesome — is that Bend is the work from home capital of America.

At the metro level, Bend is the Work from Home Capitol of America. Medford is #4 nationally. All OR MSAs in top quartile. Rest of Top 10: Boulder, Lawton, Ashevile, Fort Collins, Raleigh, Santa Cruz, Denver, Austin 5/ pic.twitter.com/1vXM54Mzwk — Oregon Econ Analysis (@OR_EconAnalysis) January 16, 2019

And that’s not all that’s interesting about Oregon’s working from home workforce. For more, read the analysis from the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis.

