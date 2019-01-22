On fire: Bend smart candle startup LuDela selected for Techstars

In the world of startup accelerators, there are two juggernauts: Y Combinator and Techstars. So I’m always happy to hear when a local company makes it into one of those programs. Especially when it’s the original Techstars in Boulder, which — at least in my mind — carries with it an additional prestige. And that’s where Bend startup LuDela will be spending a three-month stint.

What’s LuDela do? They make smart candles. That use real flame. And they donate a portion of their sales to meaningful causes.

LuDela is like a light switch for natural real flame candlelight. Now you can create the perfect ambiance for any occasion with the touch of a button and extinguish all your candles instantly as well. Relax and enjoy increased peace of mind with LuDela’s advanced safety features. LuDela’s Tilt-Extinguish extinguishes the flame on accidental falls while Timer Extinguish blows out your candles when you tell them to.

For more information on the company, visit LuDela. For more on the latest class of Techstars Boulder, visit Announcing the Class for Techstars Boulder 2019.

(h/t Josh Carter)

