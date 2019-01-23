Leading Women Led: Amy Jermain selected as inaugural executive director

If there’s anything good to come out of the completely ridiculous and negative inequities of the technology and startup scenes, it’s a series of vibrant organizations that celebrate and champion more diverse groups. Especially in regards to women. You know, those folks that comprise 51% of our population?

Locally, we’re home to organizations like ChickTech, The Initiative, PDX Women in Tech, Women Who Code Portland, and XXcelerate Fund, among others… like Women Led, one of the upstart organizations who just announced their inaugural executive director.

Portland-based nonprofit Woman Led, the city’s only peer mentorship-driven organization for scalable woman-owned companies, is pleased to announce its first Executive Director —Ms. Amy Jermain. Under her leadership, the organization will move into a new growth phase. Jermain will oversee program development, build new coalitions and partnerships that enhance opportunities for women entrepreneurs, and solidify Woman Led’s contribution to inclusive and diverse mentorship and business support.

“I am over the moon at the opportunity to partner with the fierce women of Woman Led and build upon the path for which they all have so passionately forged,” says Jermain. “The organization is perfectly poised to expand and develop its role in Portland’s female founder space – to create impactful and meaningful economic empowerment for our women.”

