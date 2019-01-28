Sometimes these puns just write themselves: Get a look see at the new Sightbox office

You’ve no doubt heard about Sightbox — or maybe seen their logo on the Portland Timbers jerseys. They’re the Portland startup that was successfully acquired by Johnson & Johnson. An acquisition that made any number of local investors’ IRR look pretty darn good. Now, they’ve got a renewed focused on being an active participant in the Portland startup community. And the first step? Showing you where they work.

Drop by to learn a little about who we are and what we do – and check out our newly completed workspace! Drinks and snacks will be provided 🙂 There will be games and activities throughout the office with awesome Sightboxers. Come celebrate our new space with us and see what it’s like to work at Sightbox!

The open house takes place Tuesday, January 29, 2019, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM. The Sightbox offices are located in the Pittock Block at 921 SW Washington Street, Suite 420.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Sightbox Open House.

