Why a SoCal startup’s $105 million round could have positive ripples in the Portland startup community

In case you haven’t noticed, Portland has more than its fair share of interesting regional offices — often established through acquisition. There are the obvious ones. Like AWS (via Elemental). And ebay (via Critical Path). And Akamai (via Janrain).

Today, I caught some news about one of those more recent acquisitions in the fintech space that may not immediately jump to mind. But all of that may soon be changing. Irvine-based Acorns, which has a Portland office through the acquisition of Vault, just raised a $105 million round.

Acorns, it appears, want to be more than a savings app. By moving into the debit space, it feels more like a neo-bank with a savings focus than a nifty app to help people save their first few hundred dollars. And that’s why its new round (the $105 million Series E) is interesting. With so much new capital, Acorns can afford to do quite a lot on the product front; I’m curious how far it will take the banking side of its service, and how much focus the savings element will receive.

Portland already has a small but vibrant fintech cluster, here in town. In addition to Acorns, we’ve got a variety of crypto activity and companies like Bumped, Expensify, Mirador, Nvoicepay, Sila, and of course, Simple, among others. Not to mention a bevy of folks who have spent time working in traditional banking.

With capital at its disposal and highly talented workforce, could Acorns be the new go-to name in Portland fintech? That remains to be seen. But it will be interesting to see where this goes.

For more information on the raise, see Crunchbase News.

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...