Interested in another perspective on Portland? Consider subscribing to Bridgeliner

I often bemoan the fact that, dadgummit, kids just don’t blog like they used to. What with all of the social medias and stuff. That’s why it’s always nice to see another voice providing news and insights on Portland and our community. Like Bridgeliner, a local outpost of the WhereBy.Us network.

We believe that connecting with your city shouldn’t feel like work. That’s why we curate the best events around town, explain what’s happening in our city and why it matters, and highlight the people who make Portland a brighter place — all in a short, delightful email newsletter.

Between longstanding online resources like PDX Pipeline and new upstarts like Bridgeliner, you’re sure to have a better handle on where to go, what to do, and what’s happening around here.

For more, visit Bridgeliner.

