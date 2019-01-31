Interested in a new challenge? Maybe consider the Greater Portland Tech Challenge

There was a time, not so long ago, when Portland was home to more hackathons than you could shake a keyboard at. Hackathons that brought disparate groups in our community together. And helped tighten bonds among members of the community. Hack hack hackity hack.

Those were good times. Ones about which many of us find ourselves getting nostalgic. So it’s always nice to see a glimmer of the hackathons of old . Like the Greater Portland Tech Challenge.

Greater Portland Inc and the Technology Association of Oregon, with support from PGE, are pleased to once again invite public and private partners to collaborate at the Greater Portland Tech Challenge. Last year, we paired 18 agencies, governments, and problem-solving tech firms to explore technology solutions to regional and local challenges. Join us as we explore the intersection of equity and smart cities problem-solving. We’re looking for challenges in disciplines like resiliency, energy, security, data, IoT, and mobility. This year, we’re interested in problems that explore the intersection of technology and equity.

Sound interesting? Both tech firms and agencies [UPDATE: They’re full up on agencies, but tech firms are still encouraged to apply.] must apply to participate. Those applications are due by February 15, 2019. The event will be held February 27, 2019 at Daimler Trucks North American headquarters on Swan Island.

For more information or to apply, visit Greater Portland Tech Challenge.

(h/t Malia Spencer)

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...