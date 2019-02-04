Mock interviews, real results: Portland Workforce Alliance NW Youth Careers Expo seeks volunteers

Every year, the Portland Workforce Alliance gathers a variety of Portland companies together to provide thousands of Portland area students with exposure to the vast number of jobs and careers available in our community. As part of it, they hold a mock interview session to help kids get a better understanding of what employers are seeking. But in order to pull that off, they need volunteers to help with interviews.

Who can volunteer: HR professionals and other caring volunteers with some experience interviewing candidates (and a desire to help teenagers gain confidence and skills). What mock interview volunteers do: Conduct 10-minute job interviews and offer positive, constructive feedback that will help students for their next “real” interview for a job or college admissions.

Sound interesting? The event will be held March 19, 2019, at the Oregon Convention Center.

For more information or to volunteer for the mock interviews, visit PWA 2019 NW Youth Careers Expo – 150+ Volunteers Needed. For more on the encompassing event, visit, NW Youth Careers Expo.

