Mmmmmmmm accounting: inDinero gobbles up mAccounting to expand its offering and establish a Midwest office

InDinero, a Y Combinator and 500 Startups alum that relocated its headquarters to Portland, has snapped up outsourced accounting service mAccounting, according to Malia Spencer over at the Portland Business Journal.

Both companies offer a software platform for small businesses to integrate different payroll, inventory, expense reports and other business software into one dashboard so that business owners can more easily make performance-based decisions. The deal also adds mAccounting’s outsourced CFO and CPA expertise.

“Founders need both real-time data and a financial partner to help them make smart decisions, secure investment and scale,” said Keddrick Stuart, chief operating officer at inDinero, in a written statement. “Combining inDinero’s technology with mAccounting’s full-stack finance expertise is the key to leading a change in the industry.”

For more information on the acquisition, see Portland software co makes a key midwest acquisition.

