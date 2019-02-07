Struggling to find that perfect Valentine’s Day gift? Shop with both your heart… and your values

Starting to stress about Valentine’s Day gifts? Understandable. This is your last weekend to shop before the big day. Wouldn’t it be nice if someone had some suggestions that could help make shopping easier? Wouldn’t it be even nicer if I didn’t write posts that were just a series of poorly phrased questions? Let’s take the first question and ignore the second. Portland startup Trestle is here to help.

So if you’re looking to do some conscious shopping, look no further:

Giving a gift with a deeper story not only swells you and your bae’s heart with fuzzies by knowing that you took an extra step in finding a perfect gift, it also shows that you really know what your significant other cares about! Fortunately for me, Jennifer has publicly stated that she cares about fair labor practices, social impact (companies who really give back to society), and environmental sustainability. But don’t worry if you don’t know exactly what your loved one values, even being conscious about giving a gift from a company who does something more, like uses eco-friendly practices, gives back to communities, or harms no animals in its processes, shows that you are supporting something more with your loving gesture and that action will not go unnoticed!

What’s on the list? A variety of interesting things. But if you’re still not finding exactly what you want, Trestle can help there too.

At only $10 a month, we’ll find the items and companies that match the ethical values you care about most. We’ve even partnered with Cardcraft allowing you to send a free valentines card with every conscious search during this season of LOVE!

For more gift suggestions or to try the service, visit Trestle.

[Full disclosure: Trestle is one of the current PIE companies. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...