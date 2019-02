There was a time when random parody and gag Twitter accounts were all the rage. Honestly, I kind of miss those days. That’s why I was really happy to come across a Twitter account that captures the vitriol about Portland’s weather hysteria. Well that and the lack of kale.

today’s tea: ) ( ) ) )

_(___(____)____(___(__ (_

it was never / _

going to snow / |

grocery stores /____|

needed to get/

rid of kale /

____________/#PDXSnowpocalypse2019 — Portland Snow Scam (@Scam2019) February 9, 2019

