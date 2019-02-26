Two opportunities to celebrate black entrepreneurs as part of Black History Month

Hopefully, you’ve all been tuning in to Stephen Green’s tweets highlighting some amazing black entrepreneurs in Portland. It’s become a tradition designed to help celebrate Black History Month. This year, however, the celebration isn’t just virtual. On the last day of the month, there will be two in person opportunities to celebrate Black History Month and the black entrepreneurs in our community.

#BlackSignal Black History Month edition

Meet up with folks at Deadstock Coffee in Old Town on February 28, 2019, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM. No need to RSVP. Just show up.

The Freedom of Black Entrepreneurship

An evening with Portland Innovators, Influencers and Entrepreneurs to celebrate the closing of Black History Month and bring together makers who are driven to continually build an inclusive community supporting local business. The evening will include entertainment, panelists, bites + more, Eventbrite or RSVP to blackfoundersmatter@gmail.com

The event takes place on February 28 at the Autodesk building in southeast Portland, starting at 6:00PM.

For more information or to RSVP, visit The Freedom of Black Entrepreneurship.

[Full disclosure: PIE is a sponsor of The Freedom of Black Entrepreneurship event. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...