It’s Women’s History Month. Follow along with Built Oregon as they highlight local women led companies.

Rick Turoczy on March 1, 2019

Taking inspiration from Stephen Green’s annual Black History Month celebration of black businesses in Portland, Built Oregon will be featuring women led consumer product companies from around the state during the month of March, Women’s History Month. If you’re interested in meeting some new companies and awesome founders, you should tune in.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder of Built Oregon.]

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Published by Rick Turoczy

More than mildly obsessed with the Portland startup community. Founder and editor at Silicon Florist. Cofounder and general manager at PIE. Follow me on Twitter: @turoczy

%d bloggers like this: