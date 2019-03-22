Completing the Portland startup community trifecta: Portland Startup Week 2019

If you’ve had the feeling that it’s getting even more startuppy around these parts as of late, it’s no wonder. Last week was PIE Demo Day 2019, Built Oregon has launched a new accelerator program, and the Startup Champions Network just wrapped up a three day event, here in town. April promises to be just as awesome thanks to Portland Startup Week with concludes with TechfestNW.
But what’s happening at Portland Startup Week besides TechfestNW, you ask? Well, we’ll take the wraps off the schedule, officially, next week. But to give you a little teaser, Portland Startup Week contains a varied and eclectic series of events, all independently organized and always free — or at least with a free option during any given time slot.
And as our old friend Tom Peterson used to say, “Free is a very good price.”
You’ll be able to choose from things like:
- Free coworking. Every year, our friends at CENTRL Office open their doors to the community. Allowing anyone to work from their space for free. All you have to do is RSVP so that they know when to expect you.
- Free pitch events. Founders Live PDX has a special version of their startup pitch event specifically for Portland Startup Week.
- Free panel discussions. Interested in hearing from other folks in the community? Portland Startup Week gives you the opportunity to hang with growing startups like Bumped, who has invited in a bunch of other startups to talk about the community.
- Free coffee (and community). Monthly events like Coffee w/ Co-Founders use Portland Startup Week as a way to introduce new folks to their programming and community.
- Free half-day events. Take Finnovation PDX, a chance for the FinTech community – its leaders, employees, investors, supporters, and customers – to come together, deepen connections, celebrate wins, and share lessons and insights.
- Free lunch. Portland Lunch 2.0 has a couple of gatherings during the week. OTBC will be hosting Lunch 2.0 out in Beaverton. And CENTRL will be hosting lunch in eastside location.
- … and that’s just the (ahem) start of it.
But even with all of that awesomeness, there’s always room on the schedule. So if you’re interested in throwing together a free event of your own — don’t overthink it —we’d love to have you no the docket for Portland Startup Week 2019.
And to get notified when the schedule publishes, please visit Portland Startup Week.