Looking to take a more active role in Portland Startup Week? 20+ workshops await you

When you’re working on your startup, sometimes it’s difficult to carve out time to attend events. Even though you realize that they’re important. That’s why I’m always glad that we regularly have workshops as part of Portland Startup Week.

From preventing founder burnout to guidance on having tough conversations to learning a new coding language, there are more than 20 workshops from which to choose. And then, of course, there’s the added benefit of going through these sessions with your peers. So that you can support one another beyond Portland Startup Week.

Because we’re a community.

For more information or to see the entire schedule, visit Portland Startup Week.

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...