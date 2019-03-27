Women’s History Month: PIE Demo Day presentations from women founders

Rick Turoczy on March 27, 2019

We’re approaching the end of another Women’s History Month, which means you can be expecting a recap of Built Oregon’s month long effort to feature Oregon consumer product companies led by women. But ahead of that, I thought it might be nice to highlight women founders from the Portland startup community who presented at PIE Demo Days.

If you’d like to see all of the PIE Demo Day videos or subscribe for future content, visit the PIE Youtube channel.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

