Inaugural Finnovation PDX conference explores Portland FinTech for Portland Startup Week

Since its inception, Portland Startup Week has been all about supporting a variety of self organized events that celebrate the Portland startup community. But in the four years of organizing the event, we’ve never had something quite the scope of Finnovation PDX, an absolutely free — food, drink, and swag — half day celebration of the FinTech community in the Rose City.

Companies like Simple, InDinero, and Giftango laid a strong foundation for FinTech growth in our city. And now a new generation of FinTech companies are evolving and innovating Portland’s impact on this powerful industry. We want to support and celebrate them all while helping cultivate an even more powerful community to foster the younger generation of innovators. Finnovation PDX is organized in conjunction with Startup Week PDX and will be broadly advertised to the startup, FinTech, investor, and tech communities in Portland and beyond.

Sounds interesting, right? Well, you should go. (Added bonus, you get to check out Portland startup Bumped’s new digs.)

The event takes place on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, starting at 11:30AM and running until the after party in the evening.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Finnovation PDX.

