Recapping the Built Oregon Womens History Month women-led company highlights

I love when folks take the time to highlight awesome Oregon companies. But sometimes, it’s hard to keep up. That’s why I’m taking the opportunity to capture Built Oregon’s Women History Month tweets so that you don’t miss out on these amazing entrepreneurs.

Day 1 #WomensHistoryMonth @wearewildfang & @irishem333 . From their manifesto -"It just so happens you've happened upon the front door of this revolution & the password is quite simply that look in your eye."…and what a revolution they are building. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/Kyiu3Tbb5Z — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 1, 2019

Day 2 #WomensHistoryMonth Juana Dominguez of Hood River based https://t.co/Gi6BhVyvKA. Founded on a philosophy of “Don’t take anything for granted, work hard,do the best with what you have and keep things simple.” Juana's original dream+vision continues to flourish in the Gorge pic.twitter.com/s8N69u6ZjG — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 2, 2019

Day 3 of #WomensHistoryMonth leads us to Jamie Danek & Michelle Mitchell, the founders behind Bend based @hummkombucha . The duo began by brewing in the founders' kitchen and have built it into one of the largest and fastest growing kombucha companies. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/nRmmezn8Lq — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 3, 2019

Day 4 #WomensHistoryMonth Gert Boyle of @Columbia1938 . She took the the reins of Columbia in 1970 & during her tenure as President/CEO & Chairman of the Board, Columbia focused on innovation, redefined the outdoor industry, & has grown to $2.4B in sales #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/qhc9YJKCep — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 4, 2019

Day 5 #WomensHistoryMonth Paula Hayes, Founder/CEO of @huenoir who is redefining the makeup industry & changing the face of beauty by putting multicultural women at the center of the modern beauty movement. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/pn6l2eCkUa — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 5, 2019

Day 6 #WomensHistoryMonth lands in Enterprise, OR & Jody Berry, founder of @WildBabyCarrot . Jody & her team have built a thriving herbal manufacturing & retail business around a goal to create honest, nutrient-rich, joyful products for the entire family. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/hEY0Y69u9G — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 6, 2019

Day 7 #WomensHistoryMonth @JuneaRocha , Cofounder & CMO @BraziBites . Junea started Brazi Bites in 2010 w/ little knowledge of the food industry. Passion + hustle + a 'you can't eat just one' product got them into 6000 stores + @SharkTankABC + exit #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/ohyBmRcWMK — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 7, 2019

Day 8 #WomensHistoryMonth Mercy McDonald, Founder & Owner of @Claim52Brewing in Eugene. Mercy founded Claim 52 in 2012 & has grown the brewery's production, innovated + experimented + collaborated on new beers, and opened two locations in Eugene. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/1hfi35Mk0E — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 8, 2019

Day 9 #WomensHistoryMonth Lori Caldwell, Founder of @minnieandgeorge . From her PDX workshop, Lori designs and hand-stitches every product, which while time consuming, creates a product that is unique, lasts longer & is a testament to her craftsmanship #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/2VfbxPLp8C — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 9, 2019

Day 10 #WomensHistoryMonth Mandy Bland, Founder of Medford based Purple Rain Adventure Skirts ( https://t.co/qzX3zyp2TQ). Built on a combination of a unique product vision & also, sadly, a family tragedy, Mandy has continue to grow the biz year over year #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/kgqB3WShUW — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 10, 2019

Day 11 #WomensHistoryMonth Gun Denhart, Founder of @happyhannas Gun started Hanna Andersson in '83 out of her PDX garage w/ a focus on unique & high quality clothing. She pioneered bringing family-friendly employee policies & community engagement to biz. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/gAv3cGcJHT — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 11, 2019

Day 12 #WomensHistoryMonth Vivian Lee of @luckyrabbitsnx . Vivian's parents came from a line of amazing cooks in their home country of Korea & that influenced her to experiment w/ cooking.The result? Healthy products with a unique East meets West flavor #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/iZRCoSeeSA — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 12, 2019

Day 13 #WomensHistoryMonth leads us to Irene Firmat, CEO/Founder of @FullSailBrewing . Under her leadership, Full Sail innovated, pioneered bottling craft beer, and grew from humble beginnings in an old cannery to the 3rd largest brewery in Oregon. #SheFliesWIthHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/iCwZS9BDnP — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 13, 2019

Day 14 #WomensHistoryMonth Lindsey Phillips, Founder of Florence based @MeantMfg . From her Oregon coast studio, Lindsey designs/cuts/sews one of a kind handcrafted bags, and accessories using locally sourced materials including @PendletonWM wool. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/gXduLILOE7 — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 14, 2019

1/2 Day 15 #WomensHistoryMonth Shelley Gunton, Cofounder @castorpolluxpet . Shelley & her husband, Brian founded C&P and grew it from a local startup,winning an early Angel Oregon competition, to one of the largest organic pet food companies. But beyond her business success… pic.twitter.com/8lBX63iL9B — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 15, 2019

2/2 She was a humble, tireless, & passionate advocate & mentor for the startup community and caring supporter of the founders. She shined the light on consumer product companies & was the driving vision behind much of what we do today as an organization. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/IyNShmaYe3 — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 15, 2019

Day 15 #WomensHistoryMonth Carrie Atkinson, Founder & Michelle Walker CEO of @SockItToMeInc Carrie's incredible vision began at @PDXsatmkt in 2004 & in 2013 she partnered up w/ Michelle & the incredible duo have grown SITM to 50+ppl & quadrupled sales #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/F89Em46O4c — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 16, 2019

Day 16 #WomensHistoryMonth Briana Thornton,Founder of https://t.co/HcJoTP7ixW A design background led to a minimalist brand that represents the modern tea drinker. The proprietary tea blends are created by Master Blender (& Briana's mom), Maggie Cassidy #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/wT3JNquSXV — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 17, 2019

Day 17 #WomensHistoryMonth Jessica, Shannon, & Karen, Founders @RedDuckFoods . From the initial vision hatched as classmates at @UOBusiness , the trio have reimagined the condiment aisle w/ innovative ketchup, taco/BBQ/cocktail sauce, & now tartar sauce #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/g15ClExLFU — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 18, 2019

Day 18 #WomensHistoryMonth Kim Malek, President & CEO @saltandstraw Kim has grown Salt & Straw into an amazing brand by focusing on developing innovative flavors, supporting the local community, using local/regional ingredients, & awesome collaborations. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/h6ZjLODxel — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 19, 2019

Day 19 #WomensHistoryMonth Mathilde Wilson, Founder of Mathilde's Kitchen Roselle Ginger Brew which she developed out of her @PortlandMercado food cart. Recently, Mathilde closed the cart to focus on growing the beverage biz – find it at @newseasons #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/Hm0d4rmjkL — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 20, 2019

Day 20 #WomensHistoryMonth Stacey Gose, Founder & President of @weartougher With a vision to grow Tougher into a full head-to-toe solution, she is working to ensure women don't have to sacrifice durability, fit, or safety in their workwear clothing. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/IKgyPRDcgB — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 21, 2019

Day 21 #WomensHistoryMonth Jaime Schmidt, Founder of @SchmidtsNatural Launched in 2010 from her kitchen, Jaime and her team created innovative products, used farmer's markets as their focus groups and grew the company to a market/product leader. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/JsfC1s11Wp — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 22, 2019

Day 22 #WomensHistoryMonth Lynn Le, Founder of @SocietyNineInc Tired of wearing boxing gloves & equipment designed for men, she built a brand & community focused on empowering women around a belief that they deserve better for their athleticism. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/moOnmaZ5Or — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 23, 2019

Day 23 #WomensHistoryMonth Kelly Peyton, Founder/CEO of Ma Wovens https://t.co/OUoKeWflKy By creating relationships w/ each supply chain partner, she's bringing an innovative & sustainable organic hemp & bio-degradable rubber yoga mat to the market #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/43ox7ZZK9C — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 24, 2019

Day 24 #WomensHistoryMonth – After working as a bartender, Chaunci King became the first black woman on the West Coast to operate a spirits company, Portland’s Royalty Spirits. She has two lines, Miru Vodka and Rex Whiskey. https://t.co/O5ubZFj5Ln #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/HQ7YekSlqT — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 25, 2019

Day 25 #WomensHistoryMonth Emily Jensen, Founder of @ThinkingTreeSp With a firm commitment to make quality spirits & also support the local community/economy, Emily & her team source 98% of their ingredients within a 45 mile radius of their front door. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/KtudPd07KP — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 26, 2019

Day 26 #WomensHistoryMonth Christy Goldsby, Founder/CEO of @honeymamas Launched in 2012, her unique bars made mostly of live organic ingredients & amazing flavors have found their way from the @PortlandFarmMkt to retail shelves around the country. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/hAiJqKVb1R — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 27, 2019

Day 27 #WomensHistoryMonth Sakile Mitchell – Founder, Chef & 'Cookie Queen' @BrownSugarCCC With an unparalleled fresh take on unique cookies that emphasizes seasonal flavors throughout the year, Sakile is growing her fan base one delicious bite at a time #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/KYyeHxLSvR — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 28, 2019

Day 28 #WomensHistoryMonth Lanette Fidrych,Founder @Cycle_dog Since 2009, they have upcycled hundreds of thousands of used bicycle tubes into innovative pet products like their well known dog collar, which are hand sewn in their NW PDX factory showroom. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/N7yvUBni7t — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 29, 2019

Day 29 #WomensHistoryMonth Valerie Roth, Founder @drinkfirebrew With a vision formed during her schooling as a Holistic Nutritionist, Val has created a unique everyday wellness booster tonic made of an apple cider vinegar base & nutrient rich ingredients #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/qqvBKp9kny — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 30, 2019

Day 30 #WomensHistoryMonth Donna Truong, Founder https://t.co/Y0myLll7qc Her delicate macarons aremade-to-order from scratch in Portland, Oregon and come in an array of both classic and unique flavors and fun designs. #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/XCoe5UursI — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 31, 2019

Day 31 #WomensHistoryMonth Jennifer Ferguson, CEO of @handfulbra After becoming frustrated w/ the lack of versatility in equipment for women, her and her cofounders have created a unique product line; one that also looks to support breast cancer survivors #SheFliesWithHerOwnWings pic.twitter.com/OQAYTJ0buf — Built Oregon (@BuiltOregon) March 31, 2019

