An Apple a day… Latina focused health service De Las Mias releases iOS app

It may seem like a small thing, but releasing an app is still a big deal for a startup. There’s a ton of stress. And anticipation. And worry. So I’m always happy to celebrate those seemingly small wins. That’s why I’m happy to share that De Las Mias — which already had an Android app — has released the iOS version of their product.

“We live in a world saturated with health and fitness content, but those healthy lifestyle approaches are not designed with Latinas in mind,” said Sada Naegelin, cofounder and CEO of De Las Mías. “We recognized the opportunity to create a mobile app to empower Latinas to live healthier lives. As Latinas, we know the prevalence of diabetes, heart disease, some cancers and other chronic conditions among our community. We see first hand how these lifestyle diseases negatively impact our families. My mom and I founded De Las Mías because we want to change that story.”

The iOS app is priced at $3.99.

For more information, visit De Las Mias. Or if you’re doing Portland Startup Week stuff, see De Las Mias pitch tonight at Pitch Latino and later this week at TechfestNW.

[Full disclosure: De Las Mias is a PIE company. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

