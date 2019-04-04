Connect with other women founders with Female Founder Alliance Access PDX

If you’re a woman founder who’s seeking out connections with your peers, there’s no better opportunity than attending Female Founders Alliance Access PDX, next week.

The Female Founders Alliance Access Series is designed to help founders move their business forward by fostering meaningful connections with the people and organizations that are most difficult to access for underrepresented founders. Access PDX addresses the top three things founders need the most: access to investors, partners and fellow founders. Through a combination of panels, 1:1 VIP coaching, founder AMAs, and facilitated networking, our guest speakers and coaches will meaningfully support founders in their area of business expertise. Founders will leave with new connections and newfound wisdom that will help them build a profitable, sustainable business.

The event starts at 1:30PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. It will be held at WeWork Custom House. Tickets start at $75.

For more information or to RSVP, please visit Female Founders Alliance Access PDX.

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...