One good week deserves another: Farewell, Portland Startup Week. Hello, Design Week Portland!

Getting a little sad when you realize that Portland Startup Week is almost over? Well turn that frown upside down, my friend. Because there’s another week of amazing programming, gatherings, and open houses all next week with Design Week Portland.

In 2012, a group of designers collectively launched a week-long, all-inclusive festival celebrating the projects and processes as told by a creative community across many disciplines. The festival was a reaction to a city being made better by design. By creativity in all forms. By collaboration. That first year produced over 100 events throughout Portland. These gatherings, whether large or small, swung open doors to the city’s studios, agencies, manufacturers, shops, museums, retailers and restaurants that shared a DNA bound by design. Over the course of seven years, the festival has grown to include many hundreds of events and open houses each year.

The festival runs April 6 through April 13, 2019.

Hopefully, you’ve already been building out your calendar. But if not, it’s time to head over to Design Week Portland.

[Full disclosure: Design Portland headquarters out of PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

