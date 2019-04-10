Looking to step up your 3D printing game? Autodesk and Ultimaker want to help

For as DIY as the 3D printing world tends to be, expert advice can still be a huge benefit to mastering the craft. That’s why it’s nice to see Autodesk and Ultimaker teaming up to help folks improve their 3D printing skills.

Ultimaker continues the Professional Tour with a stop in Portland, OR. We’ve teamed up with the Autodesk Fusion 360 Team to bring you two full days of hands-on events to step your design game up during Portland Design Week. Thank you to Wacom for their generous equipment sponsorship and facilitation to make it possible to demonstrate how pen-based CAD workflows make product design faster, more efficient, and more fun!

There are a number of sessions taking place Thursday, April 11 and Friday, April 12, 2019 with everything from networking to workshops. All of which are hosted at the Autodesk Portland office at the eastside of the Burnside Bridge. The networking event is free. Tickets are $15 for each educational session.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Level Up Your Design to Make Game.

[Full disclosure: Autodesk is a sponsor of PIE. I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...