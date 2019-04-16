It’s no Beer and Blog but it is an opportunity to meet a chunk of the Portland startup community

There was a time, not so long ago, when the Portland startup community used to gather on a regular basis at a happy hour called Beer and Blog. It was a time to catch up with friends. A time to make new connections. A place to send folks when they were looking to get better connected to the community. And it’s how many folks who are still involved in the Portland startup community met one another, originally.

And while the size of the current Portland startup community — and the wide variety of community events occurring on a regular basis — makes a weekly happy hour fairly untenable, it’s still nice to get folks together to connect and meet one another.

That’s why PIE is working to gather folks, this week. To connect. To meet one another. And to start to create the relationships that could foster the next generation of Portland startups.

Maybe you got to see the PIE startups pitch at PIE Demo Day 2019. Maybe you’ve watched the videos from the event (https://www.youtube.com/c/PortlandIncubatorExperiment). Now that the companies have recovered from demo day and Portland Startup Week and PitchfestNW, let’s take the opportunity to get the community together to celebrate this newest crop of amazing Portland startups.

So if you have some time on Thursday evening and you’d like connect with a few folks from the community, head on over to Tilt Eastside around 5:00PM. Purely casual. Nothing terribly organized. Just a chance to connect. And maybe, just maybe, a little bit of serendipity.

And hopefully, the first of many chances to gather folks together.

For more information or to RSVP, visit “Meet the PIE startups” at PIE + Portland startup community.

[Full disclosure: I am the cofounder and general manager of PIE.]

