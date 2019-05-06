Join an intimate gathering with the CEO Whisperer, Jerry Colonna

Despite the prevailing startup mythology, the actual truth is that being a founder can be draining, depressing, debilitating, and lonely. Not exactly the “be your own boss” halcyon existence perpetuated in the media. To exacerbate things, many early stage founders choose to go it alone. Rather than seeking out the help they need. But when they do realize they need help? One of the folks many people seek out is Jerry Colonna. And as luck would have it, he’ll be in Portland on May 13, 2019.

One of the start-up world’s most in-demand executive coaches—hailed as the “CEO Whisperer” (Gimlet Media)—reveals why radical self-inquiry is critical to professional success and healthy relationships in all realms of life. Jerry Colonna helps start-up CEOs make peace with their demons, the psychological habits and behavioral patterns that have helped them to succeed—molding them into highly accomplished individuals—yet have been detrimental to their relationships and ultimate well-being. Jerry has taught CEOs and their top teams to realize their potential by using the raw material of their lives to find meaning, to build healthy interpersonal bonds, and to become more compassionate and bold leaders. In Reboot, he inspires everyone to hold themselves responsible for their choices and for the possibility of truly achieving their dreams.

And now that guidance will be even more accessible. Because Jerry has written a book to help capture his knowledge. It’s called Reboot.

Now, this venture capitalist turned executive coach shares his unusual yet highly effective blend of Buddhism, Jungian therapy, and entrepreneurial straight talk to help leaders overcome their own psychological traumas. Reboot is a journey of radical self-inquiry, helping you to reset your life by sorting through the emotional baggage that is holding you back professionally, and even more important, in your relationships.

His Portland trip is designed to give you a chance to meet with him and hear a few passages from his book. Well, and from a business perspective, help drive the pre-sales for what is sure to be a best seller.

The event will be hosted at Cloudability on May 13, 2019. Doors open at 4:30PM with a casual reception. Jerry will begin reading around 5:30PM. The event is free but requires that you show proof of purchase for the pre-order of Jerry’s book Reboot.

If you want to pre-order the book, you can choose from hardback, audio, and Kindle versions of Reboot. For more information or to RSVP, visit “REBOOT: A Book Reading & Discussion with Jerry Colonna.”

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...