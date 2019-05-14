REMINDER: Connecting women in healthcare and life sciences

If you’re a woman working in healthcare or life sciences and are interested in connecting with your peers in Portland, there’s a new opportunity to do so. It’s the Women in Leadership – Healthcare & Life Science Event.

The Healthcare and Life Science space is filled with women who are paving the way for the future of our industry. From providers to pharma to health tech, there are many things on the horizon we have to look forward to! As women, it’s important to come together, connect through challenges and successes, and continue to lean on one another for support.

The event takes place Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Heathman. It is free to attend.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Women in Leadership – Healthcare & Life Science Event.

Want to connect with more awesome dots in the Portland startup community? Consider joining us over on Patreon ❤️

Like this: Like Loading...