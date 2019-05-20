A unicorn appears in the distance thanks in part to a seed investment by Portland Seed Fund

While the term unicorn has lost a bit of its luster as of late, it’s still an impressive milestone for any company to achieve a $1 billion valuation, but especially for a northwest company to do so. That’s why it was interesting to see Portland Seed Fund portfolio company Auth0 announce its Series E raise, which officially gives it the unicorn moniker.
Auth0, a 2013-founded identity and authentication platform, has pushed into unicorn territory with a $1 billion valuation after raising $103 million in its latest Series E round.
The round was led by Sapphire Ventures, with participation from K9 Ventures, Telstra Ventures and several others. In all, Auth0 total funding tops $210 million to date.
Portland Seed Fund participated in the $2.4 million Auth0 Seed Round led by Bessemer in September 2014. Seattle’s Founders Co-Op, another active investor in Portland, participated in Auth0’s Series A. The company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.
