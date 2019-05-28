Interested in the Oregon Enterprise Blockchain Venture Studio?

Working on a Blockchain startup? Curious as to how the Oregon Enterprise Blockchain Venture Studio is going to work? Wondering if your company is a good fit? Well, you can get all of those questions and more answered this week. Because R/GA is hosting an information session on the Oregon Enterprise Blockchain Venture Studio.

And they’re not talking crypto. Far from it. R/GA is interested in folks using the Blockchain for Advertising and Marketing; Civic and Institutional Solutions; Digital Health and Wellness; Energy and Sustainability; Finance; Food and Agriculture; Retail and Commerce; Insurance; Manufacturing, Shipping, and Supply Chain; Transportation, IoT, and Smart Cities, among other markets.

The event will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 3:00PM – 5:00PM at R/GA Portland.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Oregon Enterprise Blockchain Venture Studio Info Session.

