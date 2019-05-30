Looking to catch the next rising Portland startup? Founders Live PDX may be your chance

One of my favorite things about Portland is that there are any number of amazing companies being built here. One of my least favorite things about Portland is how difficult it can be for these companies to gain awareness. Which is why things like Founders Live Portland are great platforms.

Founders Live is an unforgettable happy hour competition sweeping the world, where up to five handpicked companies take the hot seat, with only 99 seconds to pitch their company and describe their value proposition in front of an eager audience. After the pitches and audience Q&A, the crowd will vote on a winner who will not only receive an award, but recognition from the crowd and also the opportunity to talk more about their product or service. So bring your friends and coworkers, grab some food and drink, get to know your local entrepreneurs and vote for what you think will be the next big thing… built in Portland.

The next Founders Live Portland takes place on 6/6 at 6:00PM, so it should be easy to remember. The event is hosted at Cloudability. Tickets are $10.

For more information or to RSVP, visit Founders Live PDX.

