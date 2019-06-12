Seattle visits Portland: Create33 and Founders’ Co-op are making a road trip

Okay. Maybe today isn’t the best day to be writing about Seattle and Portland. (Sorry, Flounders.) But earlier today, I had the opportunity to post about early stage Seattle fund Founders’ Co-op investing in Portland’s Brave Care. So it seemed to be the perfect time to do a “speaking of Founders’ Co-op…” sort of post.

So, with that in mind, speaking of Founders’ Co-op… They and Create33, Seattle’s entrepreneur center, are planning to be in Portland later this month. And while they’re here, they’d love to get some time to meet up with the community. And what better way to meet up with folks in a casual atmosphere than a good old fashioned Portland startup community happy hour?

Ahem.

WHAT BETTER WAY TO MEET UP… Sigh.

The answer is that there is no better way to meet up with the Portland startup community in a casual way than a good old fashioned happy hour. So that’s what’s happening.

So if you’re interested in participating, Create33 and Founders’ Co-op would love to hang out with you. The gathering will be held June 27, 2019, starting at 4:30PM at Tilt Eastside. It’s free to attend. And I’m not making any promises but, if all goes well, there may be a free beverage in it for you.

And rest assured…

This will be an informal happy hour. No set agenda. Just a great chance to connect with our neighbors to the north.

So please mark your calendars. Plan to come hang out. And RSVP for the Create33 and Founders’ Co-op Portland happy hour.

